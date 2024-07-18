Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 235.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4,472.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $87.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $621.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.