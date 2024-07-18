Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

