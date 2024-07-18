Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,614,000 after acquiring an additional 203,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Public Storage by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 190,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 127,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $310.05 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.64.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

