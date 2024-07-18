Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 249,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

