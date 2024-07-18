Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $28.66 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 244.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,845 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. HSBC boosted their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

