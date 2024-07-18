Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,368,000 after purchasing an additional 449,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,896,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 746,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 710,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after buying an additional 137,955 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

