Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 771,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 636,531 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after buying an additional 681,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.