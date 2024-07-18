Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.35% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGSD. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000.

NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

