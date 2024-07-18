Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $557.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $629.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

