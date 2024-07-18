Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

