Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSMD opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $336.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.