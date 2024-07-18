Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.
Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FSMD opened at $40.11 on Thursday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $336.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.
About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF
The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.
