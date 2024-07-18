Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,231 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $133.60 and a 12-month high of $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.