Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,866 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,281,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,883,928,000 after buying an additional 1,753,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,730,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

