Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

BATS:SMMD opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

