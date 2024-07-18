Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 922 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,233,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,635,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $149.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.44.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.