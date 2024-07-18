Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock valued at $41,625,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

