Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 105,646 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.52.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 4.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.