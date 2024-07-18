Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 45,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 105,646 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

