Avicanna (OTC:AVCNF) Shares Down 8.6%

Avicanna Inc. (OTC:AVCNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 5,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Avicanna Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.

Avicanna Company Profile

Avicanna Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of evidence-based products for consumer medical and pharmaceutical segments worldwide. The company collaborates with Canadian academic and medical institutions. Its scientific platform includes research and development, and clinical development that leads to the commercialization of approximately twenty products across four main market segments.

