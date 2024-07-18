Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $66,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,644,000 after purchasing an additional 949,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE AXTA opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

