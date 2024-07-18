B Lynne Parshall Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $279,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $271,100.00.

On Monday, June 17th, B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $51,277,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,754,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.