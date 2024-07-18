B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 15,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 18,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYKFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

