B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Up 0.3% After Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. 15,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 18,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
