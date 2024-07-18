Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 565 ($7.33) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 510 ($6.61).

BAB has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Babcock International Group Company Profile

LON BAB opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.62) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 306.40 ($3.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,525.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 503.41.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

