Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 565 ($7.33) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 510 ($6.61).
BAB has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.11) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 570.80 ($7.40).
View Our Latest Research Report on BAB
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock International Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.