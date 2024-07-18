Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

BDGI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

TSE:BDGI opened at C$37.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$30.62 and a one year high of C$51.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Insiders have bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.