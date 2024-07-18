Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BIDU
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $156.98.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
