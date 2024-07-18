Baker Hughes (BKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Baker Hughes has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

