Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.99) on Wednesday. Bakkavor Group has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($2.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £882.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,705.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.35.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

