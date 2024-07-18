Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. Ball has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

