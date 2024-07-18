Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,500 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Shares of BFC stock opened at $90.62 on Thursday. Bank First has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $93.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $913.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.
