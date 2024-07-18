Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 32.08%.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $90.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $913.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Further Reading

