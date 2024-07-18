Bank of America Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $128.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Baidu stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.51. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu has a 12 month low of $85.08 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Baidu by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 398,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 147,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

