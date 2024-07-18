Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading 5.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.01. 29,706,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 38,151,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

