BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.35.

NYSE BKU opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 513,342 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BankUnited by 422.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 472,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BankUnited by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,596,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 251,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 212,496 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

