Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Trading Down 54.7%

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) traded down 54.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Banpu Public Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Banpu Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banpu Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banpu Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.