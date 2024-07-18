Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Trading Down 54.7%

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) traded down 54.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Banpu Public Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.
Banpu Public Company Profile
Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. It operates coal projects in Indonesia, China, Australia, and Mongolia; natural gas projects in the United States; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; and renewable energy power plants in Japan, China, and Vietnam.
