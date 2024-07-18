Barclays Begins Coverage on Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 345.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 504.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 807,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

