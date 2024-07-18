Barrington Research Raises Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target to $27.00

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

