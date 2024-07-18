Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Baxter International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Baxter International has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

