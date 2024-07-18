Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

BECN stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -156.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

