Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.3 %

FOUR opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at $39,101,863.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

