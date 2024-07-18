Berenberg Bank Raises Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.72) to GBX 2,700 ($35.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 2,440 ($31.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.78. Craneware has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.54). The firm has a market cap of £861.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11,619.05 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,310.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,179.17.
