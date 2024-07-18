Berenberg Bank Raises Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.72) to GBX 2,700 ($35.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Craneware Price Performance

Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 2,440 ($31.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.78. Craneware has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,509.20 ($32.54). The firm has a market cap of £861.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11,619.05 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,310.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,179.17.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

