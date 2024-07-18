Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Up 0.1%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.03. 38,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 231,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.66%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.
