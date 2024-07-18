Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Up 0.1%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.03. 38,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 231,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.66%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

About Better Choice

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 0.30% of Better Choice as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.