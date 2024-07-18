Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $13.47

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.47, but opened at $13.82. Beyond shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 219,375 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Beyond Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $672.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,700 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $2,271,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter valued at $600,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

