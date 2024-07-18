Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Down 13%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) traded down 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 27,077,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 35,256,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

