BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,071,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 13,202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.60.
About BHP Group
