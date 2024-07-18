BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,071,300 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 13,202,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHPLF opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

About BHP Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.