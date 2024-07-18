BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $58.31

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.31, but opened at $57.00. BHP Group shares last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 351,768 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

