Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Up 9.9% in June

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 532.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 462,887 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 11.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 129.31% and a negative net margin of 605.26%. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

