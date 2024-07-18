BitShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,779.79 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $175,779.79 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000676 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000573 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,325,313 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

