BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,749,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,372 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 86.1% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,116,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 516,808 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $5.61 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

