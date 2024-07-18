Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.