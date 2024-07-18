Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSL opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
