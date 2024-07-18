Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SQ opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

