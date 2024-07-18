Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $16.44. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 4,893,557 shares trading hands.
BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.
Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.80.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
